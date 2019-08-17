Grande Prairie RCMP believe a man who has been missing since May could be the victim of foul play.

Patrick Decque, 33, was last seen May 23 in the Pinnacle Ridge neighbourhood.

RCMP said on Friday the "circumstances surrounding (his) disappearance are suspicious and that he may have been the victim of foul play."

Pinnacle Ridge residents who have home or dash cam video surveillance from May 23 are asked to contact police.

Decque was last seen wearing a grey suit. He is white, and has black hair and brown eyes, is six feet tall, and weighs 230 pounds.

Grande Prairie RCMP can be reached at 780-830-5701 and Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.