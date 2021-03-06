Advertisement
Man recovering after early morning downtown stabbing
Published Saturday, March 6, 2021 11:35AM MST
EDMONTON -- A 37-year-old man is recovering after an early morning stabbing downtown.
Police were called to 106 Street and 107 Avenue around 3:30 a.m.
The victim was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are seeking suspects and are appealing to any witnesses to come forward.