

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A woman has identified the man shot and killed by police in southeast Edmonton Wednesday afternoon.

Diane Delorme told CTV News the 34-year-old man was her boyfriend, Buck E. Evans.

“Buck was a very good friend and a loving [boyfriend]," Delorme said. "[He] had a witty sense of humor [sic] and an intellectual mind. He so wanted to change his life around, we often spoke about what direction our lives were headed. Although he craved change he would easily fall back to old habits.”

EPS said Evans had outstanding warrants and would not comply with them when they pulled him over in the area of 79 Avenue and 71 Street at approximately 2 p.m.

“An incident too place between the suspect male and the responding officers,” EPS Insp. Trevor Hermanutz said. “Officers then discharged their service weapons and struck the 34-year-old male.”

Evans died in hospital.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

With files from Nicole Weisberg