Man stabbed, taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries: police
Published Wednesday, December 23, 2020 5:37AM MST Last Updated Wednesday, December 23, 2020 1:28PM MST
EDMONTON -- A 22-year-old man was stabbed in northwest Edmonton on Tuesday night.
Officers were called to 118 Avenue and 82 Street at around 11 p.m. after reports of an altercation outside a business.
Police confirmed Wednesday that the stabbing victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.