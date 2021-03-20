EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are searching for a man after he allegedly exposed himself to women on two separate occasions.

EPS have issued a warrant for the arrest of Stanley Jago, 30, for two counts of indecent exposure.

Jago exposed himself to female passengers on an LRT train around 6 p.m. on March 5, according to police. EPS said he also exposed himself to a female passenger and started masturbating in front of her at the Corona LRT station around 11 p.m. on March 14.

Jago is described as 5’4” tall and around 120 pounds.

Police said during the March 5 incident, he was wearing baggy green pants and a hoodie with a sweater on top. On March 14 police said he was wearing baggy pants and a black jacket with a hood.

Jago also has a rose tattoo on his left hand.

Police believe there may have been more than two incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.