A 65-year-old man with schizophrenia was reported missing from Edmonton Thursday afternoon.

Police say Howard Wraight was last seen at 3 p.m. at a Petro-Canada gas station near 123 Street and 111 Avenue.

His disappearance is considered out of character.

Edmonton police described Wraight as white, 140 pounds, and last seen wearing a beige dress shirt, blue pants, a maroon-coloured jacket, blue touque, and blue-and-white Nike shoes. He has grey hair and a beard, and uses tinted prescription glasses.

Those who have information about his location are asked to call the Edmonton Police Service Complaint Line at 780-423-4567 or the Edmonton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.