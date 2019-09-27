EDMONTON -- The 2019 Marathon of Sport Edmonton will hit the fields at the Kinsmen Sports Centre Saturday.

The annual event raises money and awareness for Special Olympics Alberta.

PCL Construction has been involved as a sponsor since 2017. The company and its employees are excited to see the event grow year after year.

"It's a great experience for us," Cory Van Roon told CTV Morning Live Edmonton. "We look forward to it every year."

Teams have been fundraising leading up to the event, where they will be joined by Special Olympic athletes for a day of athletic competition.

Activities will include soccer, football, ultimate frisbee, basketball and more.

Organizers hope to raise $85,000 in Edmonton. Since 2002, nearly $11 million had been raised across Canada.

There are 32 events across the country this year.