A married couple was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after a crash involving a van that had previously been seen driving erratically.

The collision happened near 85 Street and 83 Avenue around 4 p.m.

Police on scene told CTV News Edmonton an elderly man was seen driving a minivan erratically before the crash, hitting a cart corral in a nearby parking lot.

The married couple was struck while crossing the street in a marked crosswalk.

"The male is in stable condition in hospital. However, his wife is in serious condition," said EPS Insp. Erik Johnson.

Police added the cause of the crash is not known, but that impairment is not being considered a factor.

No charges have been laid.

Traffic in the area is closed in all directions.