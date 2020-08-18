EDMONTON -- Like several other municipal governments in the capital region, Leduc decided Monday night to only require residents to wear masks in public if there is 10 active cases of COVID-19 in the city.

Council heard that a survey of 5,500 Leduc residents showed nearly evenly split support and opposition for a rule mandating face coverings. Forty-nine per cent voted in favour, while 51 per cent expressed opposition.

A second survey of 182 Leduc business owners and operators found just 34 per cent were in favour.

To include a trigger threshold in the bylaw is a balanced approach, the city says.

"The bylaw that Council has passed recognizes citizen feedback while keeping community well-being top of mind," commented Mayor Bob Young.

"I am confident that this balanced and responsible approach will keep our community as healthy as possible.”

Leduc's bylaw includes similar exemptions as the bylaws introduced by its neighbouring municipalities: during fitness, dining or prayer activities and for those who are unable to wear a mask or use it by themself due to a health condition.

Children aged five years or younger do not have to wear a mask.

The bylaw​ does include a $100 fine, but the city says it will take an education-first approach.

Spruce Grove city council hosted a vote on the same topic Monday night.

Beaumont was the last city government in the metropolitan area to make a decision on the debate, deciding in the end to join St. Albert and make face coverings mandatory in all public indoor spaces and vehicles as of Aug. 14.

Strathcona County chose the same route as Leduc, implementing a 25-case trigger.

Edmonton has required masks in all public indoor spaces and transit since Aug. 1, but recently cancelled a program which handed out exemption cards to those who can't wear a face covering.