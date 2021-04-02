EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid scored the game winner and the Edmonton Oilers won the latest Battle of Alberta Friday, topping the Calgary Flames 3-2.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Dominik Kahun also put away goals for the Oilers (23-14-1), and Leon Draisaitl notched assists on a pair of power-play markers.

Calgary (16-19-3) had goals from Michael Stone and Matthew Tkachuk, but twice surrendered a one-goal leads.

Mike Smith stopped 24-of-26 shots for the Oilers and Jacob Markstrom had 22 saves for the Flames. The Calgary netminder has now lost his last five starts in a row.

The result did nothing to improve the Flames' playoff hopes. The team continues to sit fifth in the North Division, six points back of the Montreal Canadiens.

Edmonton has had the edge in the series between the bitter rivals this season, improving to 5-2-0 with Friday's result. The Oilers and Flames will meet three more times this year.