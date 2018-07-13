Seven memorial plaques were stolen from a local cemetery last week.

Edmonton police said the funeral plaques were stolen from Northern Lights Cemetery sometime between Tuesday July 3 and Friday, July 6.

All the plaques were removed from the Military Memorial section of the cemetery and many of them date back to the 1980s, police said.

“It is very disheartening that someone would go to the effort of removing these plaques which are obviously of great sentimental value to the families who had them installed in the cemetery,” Const. Conrad Whetstone said.

Police are working with the cemetery to identify which families’ plaques have been stolen.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477.