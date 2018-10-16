

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Over 90 grams of methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as $12,000 in cash, has been seized by RCMP following a four-month trafficking investigation in Sylvan Lake and Red Deer.

Three men were arrested by Red Deer RCMP on October 10.

Police began their investigation at the end of May. Evidence resulted in RCMP being granted search warrants for two apartments: one near 50 Avenue and 46 Street in Sylvan Lake, and a second near 37 Street and 52 Avenue in Red Deer.

During execution of the warrants, two men were arrested at the Sylvan Lake apartment and the third at a differed Red Deer home.

Police found 23 grams of methamphetamine, 69 grams of cocaine, and about $12,000 in cash as proceeds of crime. They also seized numerous electronics related to drug trafficking, a Jeep Liberty, and a BMW.

The three men arrested were 21-year-old Noah Patton, 23-year-old Simon DeJong, and 22-year-old Aaron Brown.

Patton and DeJong face charges for trafficking a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime, with DeJong also charged with failure to comply with conditions of a probation order.

Brown has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

All three are scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on November 8.