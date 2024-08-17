EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Miette Hot Springs reopening after Jasper fire

    The Miette Hot Springs Bungalows can be seen on Miette Road in a Google Street View image from 2013. (Google Street View) The Miette Hot Springs Bungalows can be seen on Miette Road in a Google Street View image from 2013. (Google Street View)
    Miette Hot Springs in Jasper National Park will reopen on Sunday.

    Officials said the hot springs, and the Source of the Springs trail, were unaffected the Jasper wildfire.

    The Miette Hot Springs Bungalows and the Miette Mountain Cabins will also be able to reopen on Sunday.

    "Parks Canada recognizes the importance of the hot springs to Canadians and the hot springs’ role in supporting regional tourism operators and the economy," Parks Canada said in a Friday press release.

    As of Friday, Highway 16 was opening from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

    All other areas of Jasper National Park remain closed, Parks Canada said, including any facilities accessible from Miette Road.

    Anyone travelling through the park must have enough gas and supplies for their trip, as nothing is available within the park. The nearest gas stations and other services are in Hinton, Alta., and Mount Robson and Valemount in B.C.

