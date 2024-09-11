Man charged with manslaughter in January 2022 Calmar shooting death of other man

EDMONTON
    A man has been charged with manslaughter in a more than two-and-a-half-year-old shooting death of another man in Calmar.

    The Alberta RCMP's major crimes unit said Wednesday in a media release that, following an investigation, a 33-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter and break-and-enter in the Jan. 9, 2022, death of Darryl Lloyd Richards, who was a 36-year-old resident of Leduc County.

    The man charged in the case is in custody, with his next court date set for Sept. 28 in Leduc.

    Calmar is 38 kilometres southwest of Edmonton and 17 kilometres west of Leduc on Highway 39.

    RCMP said additional details of the case are not available because it is in court.

