Just over a week after murder charges were dismissed against Dana Michael Fash, the so called “Mill Woods Rapist” is back behind bars.

Edmonton police have confirmed to CTV Edmonton that Fash was arrested on Thursday on breach of conditions. He will be held for three days while a bail hearing is arranged.

Fash had been accused in the death of Jeanette Marie Cardinal in north Edmonton in 2011. He was charged with second-degree murder in the case in 2016.

On Feb. 13, the Crown determined that the case no longer met prosecutorial standards, and dismissed the case against him. He was released from the Remand Centre back into the Edmonton area.

Fash was known as the “Mill Woods Rapist” in the 1990s. He was convicted in a vicious sexual assault on a 65-year-old woman in November 1994. A month later he violently sexually assaulted a 44-year-old custodian in the bathroom she was cleaning.

He spent 12 years in prison for those offences.

When he was released from the Remand Centre on Feb. 13, Edmonton police said they had reasonable grounds to believe he would commit another violent offence while in the community.