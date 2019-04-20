A youth is facing charges after an armed robbery northeast of Edmonton Friday morning.

St. Paul RCMP said a male wearing a neck warmer over his face entered the 7Eleven on 50 Avenue just before 6 a.m., pointed a gun and knife at the clerk and demanded money.

He then walked across the counter, stole lottery tickets and cigarettes and fled.

Police received a description of the thief and security footage.

The minor was later arrested and charged with armed robbery, two counts of possession of a weapon and two counts of resisting arrest.

An adult male was also arrested in connection to this theft and charges are pending, RCMP said.