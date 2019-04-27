Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Missing Lac La Biche woman found dead
RCMP said Rosanna Giacobbo, 51, was last seen in Lac La Biche on October 2, 2018. Supplied.
Published Saturday, April 27, 2019 10:57AM MDT
A Lac La Biche woman who was last seen in October has been found dead.
RCMP said on Friday they were no longer seeking information from the public on the disappearance of 51-year-old Rosanna Giacobbo, whose body had been found.
Giacobbo was last seen in the Lac La Biche area on Oct. 2. Police later asked the public for help in locating her.
Police did not release a cause of death.