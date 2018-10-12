Lac La Biche RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman, who was last seen earlier this month in that area.

Rosanna Giacobbo, 51, was last seen October 2.

Giacobbo is described as:

Caucasian

Brown and grey hair

Green eyes

173 cm (5’8”) tall

136 kg (300 lbs)

RCMP said she could be driving a red Ford Explorer, with an Alberta licence plate CBH9814.

Police said there is concern for her health, as she does require medication, and they would like to speak with her as soon as possible.

Anyone with details on Giacobbo’s location is asked to call Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-404-2500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).