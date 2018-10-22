

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A man from Ponoka County who was reported missing October 17 has been found dead.

Rimbey RCMP announced Wednesday the man had been found after an extensive search.

While police continue to investigate his death, it is not considered criminal at this time.

Rimbey RCMP had asked for the public’s help in locating the individual. He was last seen in Red Deer on October 9, where he knows people and is known to frequent.

He had last spoken to his family on October 5. Police called his absence is unusual and said that the missing man had health concerns that needed to be addressed.

The man was then reported missing on October 17.