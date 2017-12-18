Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
More details on suspect vehicle in Dec. 13 hit and run released
EPS investigators on the scene of a hit and run in the area of 96 St. and 71 Ave. Wednesday, December 13, 2017.
Published Monday, December 18, 2017 7:16PM MST
Edmonton police said investigators have been able to get more details that could help them identify the suspect vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit and run collision that left two pedestrians injured last week.
Back on December 13, just after 5 p.m., two pedestrians were struck in the area of 96 Street and 71 Avenue.
A 49-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man were crossing the road, in a crosswalk, when they were hit by a southbound van.
Police said the van slowed down before fleeing the scene. The pedestrians were treated by paramedics and taken to hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
EPS said Monday the van is described as a Chevrolet ¾ ton Express Van, or GMC Savannah, model year 2013 or newer. The van does not have a roof rack or rear windows. The van is white, with an Alberta licence plate. Police said the vehicle would also have some front-end damage.
Anyone with details that could help police track down the vehicle or driver is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).