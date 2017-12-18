Edmonton police said investigators have been able to get more details that could help them identify the suspect vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit and run collision that left two pedestrians injured last week.

Back on December 13, just after 5 p.m., two pedestrians were struck in the area of 96 Street and 71 Avenue.

A 49-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man were crossing the road, in a crosswalk, when they were hit by a southbound van.

Police said the van slowed down before fleeing the scene. The pedestrians were treated by paramedics and taken to hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

EPS said Monday the van is described as a Chevrolet ¾ ton Express Van, or GMC Savannah, model year 2013 or newer. The van does not have a roof rack or rear windows. The van is white, with an Alberta licence plate. Police said the vehicle would also have some front-end damage.

Anyone with details that could help police track down the vehicle or driver is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).