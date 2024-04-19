More than 1,000 volunteers cleaning up downtown Edmonton

Edmontonians took their spring cleaning outdoors on Friday as part of the second annual Corporate Cleanup Challenge.

More than 1,000 volunteers from 97 different organizations signed up to pick up litter from the area around Alex Decoteau Park on Friday and Saturday.

"All these individuals who are coming down here, more than 1,000 of them, feel that our downtown has some need for improvement. Could be cleaner. Could be better maintained. So rather than complain about it, they're doing something about it," said Cheryll Watson of the Downtown Revitalization Coalition.

Organizers say it's the perfect time to clean up Edmonton's downtown ahead of the Oilers playoff run.