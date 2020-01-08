More than 100 crashes in Edmonton on Wednesday
Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020 10:21AM MST Last Updated Wednesday, January 8, 2020 11:29AM MST
EDMONTON -- There have been more than 100 crashes in Edmonton Wednesday during the city's first major snowfall of the year.
Edmonton police said there were 98 property damage collisions, seven hit-and-runs and six injury collisions.
Police are also asking Edmontonians to slow down and drive to conditions.
A deep freeze is expected to settle in the Edmonton area in the coming days.
