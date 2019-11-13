EDMONTON -- The city's first seasonal parking ban of the year was lifted at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The ban was put in place Sunday following the first major snowfall of the year as crews needed room to clear snow from streets.

During that time, enforcement teams handed out 2,056 tickets for vehicles not being removed from major and collector roads, bus routes and roads designated with “seasonal parking ban” signs.

The majority of roadways have now been cleared, as well as all city-maintained sidewalks, bike lanes and pathways.

“We thank Edmontonians for their support in moving their vehicles, which allowed our crews to effectively and efficiently clear the roadways and ensure safe and reliable travel throughout the city following our first snow event of the year,” said Andrew Grant, general supervisor of infrastructure field operations.

“After a major snowfall like this, crews are responsible for clearing more than 11,000 kilometres of roadway—something we accomplished within three days following the end of snowfall on Sunday.”

More than 350 collisions were reported to Edmonton police last weekend amid the blast of winter weather.

Edmontonians should be prepared for season parking bans throughout the winter. The city will always provide a minimum of eight hours' notice prior to the ban taking effect.