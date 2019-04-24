

CTV Edmonton





A motorcyclist who was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon has died.

Police responded to a four-vehicle crash on the northbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive between 11 Avenue and Yellowhead Trail around 2:50 p.m. on Monday.

Two women riding a motorcycle slowed down to pass the 111 Avenue exit and were hit by a Ford van. Both women were thrown from the motorcycle.

The van continued on to hit a Nissan Altima.

The 47-year-old driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital in stable condition; the 28-year-old woman was also taken to hospital, where she died of her injuries on Tuesday morning.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, EPS said.

Charges have not been laid, and the crash remains under investigation.