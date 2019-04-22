A woman is in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash on Anthony Henday Drive Monday afternoon.

Edmonton police responded to a four-vehicle crash on the northbound lanes of the Henday, between 111 Avenue and Yellowhead Trail, at approximately 2:50 p.m.

A motorcycle, occupied by two women, slowed down as it passed the 111 Avenue exit and was struck by a Ford Econoline. Both women were ejected from the motorcycle.

The Ford Econoline continued forward and hit a Nissan Altima.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 47-year-old woman, is in stable condition, while the passenger, a 28-year-old woman, is in critical condition, EPS said.

The two are in hospital.

No one else was injured in the collision.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, EPS said.

Charges have not been laid, and the crash remains under investigation.

The northbound lanes in the area were closed for approximately five hours.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.