

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital after crashing through the bay window of a west Edmonton business Sunday evening.

On Sunday, June 3 around 7:40 p.m. emergency crews received a call that a motorcyclist had lost control of her bike, drove it across 107 Avenue and into the front window of Buzz Box Liners & Truck Accessories at 107 Avenue and 173 Street.

The driver was sent to hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. The business suffered significant damage.

EPS told CTV News that alcohol was not a factor but “inexperience” was to blame.