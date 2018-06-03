Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crashing through a west Edmonton business
Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton
Published Sunday, June 3, 2018 9:34PM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 3, 2018 9:48PM MDT
A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital after crashing through the bay window of a west Edmonton business Sunday evening.
On Sunday, June 3 around 7:40 p.m. emergency crews received a call that a motorcyclist had lost control of her bike, drove it across 107 Avenue and into the front window of Buzz Box Liners & Truck Accessories at 107 Avenue and 173 Street.
The driver was sent to hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. The business suffered significant damage.
EPS told CTV News that alcohol was not a factor but “inexperience” was to blame.