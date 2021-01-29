EDMONTON -- Police have charged a 47-year-old man with murder after the beating death of an Edmonton man last weekend.

Emergency crews were called to a home at 128 Avenue and 129 Street around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 23.

When they arrived, they found a 53-year-old man unconscious in the home. He was taken to hospital, where he died around 4:20 a.m. on Jan. 24.

The victim was identified as Terry Allen Maksymyszyn, 53. The cause of death was not released, but police confirmed Sunday morning that the victim had been badly beaten.

Mark Robbie Wheeler, 47, was taken into custody on Jan. 28 and charged with second-degree murder in Maksymyszyn’s death. A court date for Wheeler has not been released.

This is Edmonton’s fourth homicide of 2021.