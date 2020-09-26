Advertisement
Mustard Seed Thrift Store opens in Montrose neighbourhood
Published Saturday, September 26, 2020 5:14PM MDT
Ribbon cutting for the Mustard Seed Thrift Store in Edmonton on Sept. 26, 2020.
EDMONTON -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Saturday to mark the official opening of the Mustard Seed Thrift Store in the Montrose neighbourhood.
The shop was supposed to open earlier this year, but the opening was delayed because of the pandemic.
The Mustard Seed will use proceeds from the shop to fund its employment program.