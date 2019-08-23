

Matthew Black, CTV News Edmonton





A group of Edmonton seniors felt the need for speed on Friday when they put the pedal to the metal behind the wheel of some luxury vehicles at Castrol Raceway.

The seniors from the Touchmark at Wedgewood retirement community got the chance as part of the raceway's Track Junkies program that allows drivers to open the throttle within a safe environment.

Al and Jan Davey were among those who got to take a vehicle out on the course.

"Everybody is having a real great time, this is a great experience. My kids will be jealous, my grandkids too, for sure," said Jan Davey.

"It was fantastic, when we were coming in the corners it was a blur as far as I was concerned, I didn't know whether we were going to go off the track or not, but we made it!"

The Daveys and others on hand had the option of riding along with a driver or take the wheel themselves to speed through the three-kilometre course.

They had the option of selecting from a Ferrari, Ford Mustang, and Corvette among other luxury rides.

"We're focused on bringing alive residents' dreams and passions and that includes helping residents make their bucket list dreams come true," said Pat Davidson, the wellness coordinator at Touchmark.

"The craving for speed and the thrill of a race is ageless," he said.