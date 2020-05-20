EDMONTON -- When classes resume at NAIT this fall they'll primarily be delivered online.

The institute announced Tuesday it will offer virtual classes "wherever possible" and will reassess the possibility of in-person classes as Alberta moves ahead with its relaunch plan.

"We anticipate we will be able to deliver limited in-person learning in labs and shops in the fall, as provincial guidelines permit," wrote Sue Fitzsimmons, NAIT's vice-president academic and provost.

It's possible some courses will not go ahead this fall because of current COVID-19 restrictions. NAIT will make decisions on which courses can be held over the next few weeks and let students know when they can expect to hear about any cancellations.

Student supports like financial aid will also be delivered online in the fall until they can transition to in-person services.

The announcement comes after the University of Alberta announced it would similarly deliver most of its fall courses online, with exceptions for some labs and clinical instruction.

Residences at the university will remain open and the school will help any students who need to self-isolate when they arrive.

MacEwan University recently said it's still planning for the fall semester but plans to have an academic schedule in place by the end of May.

Under Stage 1 of the province's relaunch plan, post-secondary schools are to continue online delivery of classes "with flexibility for in-person delivery once the existing public health order prohibiting in-person classes is lifted."