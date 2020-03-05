EDMONTON -- The Northern Alberta Institute of Technology is warning that an alert that is circulating online claiming that a NAIT student has tested positive for COVID-19 is fake.

The message appears to be from NAIT, and claims that a student in her 30s tested positive for the virus after returning from Egypt.

In a social media post made shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday, NAIT said that any messages about the virus would come from the government, and not from the school.

We are aware there is a message being circulated about a student at NAIT testing positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). That message is false. Any messages regarding the virus would first come from @GoAHealth. Get the latest info about coronavirus: https://t.co/4bcRXkTlTw — NAIT (@NAIT) March 6, 2020

Alberta confirmed its first presumptive case of the virus on Thursday.

A woman from the Calgary zone contracted the virus on the Grand Princess cruise ship before returning to Alberta on Feb. 21. She has been self-isolating since Feb. 28 and is expected to make a full recovery.