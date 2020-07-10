EDMONTON -- The countdown to $3 million is on.

Kaysen Martin, a 23-month-old toddler, turns two years old on July 17.

As of Friday morning, about 15,700 people had chipped in to make his birthday memorable: Kaysen’s birthday is also the deadline for his family to raise the money for a gene therapy to treat Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 (SMA 1).

The disease affects the muscles used for lung support, swallowing, and crawling.

His parents say the best of the toddler’s few options is a one-time $2.8 million gene-therapy drug called Zolgensma, which is not currently funded in Canada.

More than $610,000 has been raised by the family – but twice as much is needed for them to be able to afford the drug.

The cause most recently saw support from fellow Albertan Nathan Fillion, an actor known for his roles in Firefly, Castle, and The Rookie.

"Hey. Here’s one of those things where people need your help," he wrote to his Twitter followers.

"Just a baby. Just a dollar. Just a retweet. Let’s see what we can do."

Hey. Here’s one of those things where people need your help. Just a baby. Just a dollar. Just a retweet. Let’s see what we can do. https://t.co/4NjHJ2qmIL — Nathan Fillion (@NathanFillion) July 9, 2020

Ryan Reynolds donated $5,000 to the campaign, inspiring local entertainment to step up, too.

"We thought if the A-listers could step up, then the D-listers could step up and try to help this slow ball get some traction," explained The Bear’s Yukon Jack, announcing a $5,000 donation from The Bear’s Children Fund on Friday.

The Martins will speak to CTV News Edmonton at Noon about the fundraiser’s progress on Friday.