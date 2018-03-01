A day after a natural gas leak in Stony Plain prompted road closures by RCMP, and the evacuation of nearby homes, officials said gas service had been restored and the roads reopened.

Police announced the leak in the area of 79 Avenue and High Park Road had been capped just after 9 a.m. Thursday.

The leak was first reported Wednesday afternoon, police responded by evacuating homes within a 500 foot radius and closing nearby roads.