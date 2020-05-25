EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health will provide a COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The province reported 60 cases of the coronavirus and one more death over the weekend.

Alberta has had a total of 6,860 COVID-19 cases and 135 deaths since the pandemic started in March.

There are currently 801 active cases, with 46 receiving care in hospital, including six in intensive care.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will also provide updates on Wednesday and Friday this week.

Watch Monday's update live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.