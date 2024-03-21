New continuing care launch delayed, more engagement planned for AHS overhaul: health minister

The Alberta government is pushing back the roll out of one of four new agencies replacing Alberta Health Services (AHS).

Thursday, Health Minister Adriana LaGrange said the new continuing care agency agency would be delayed after public engagement sessions and feedback from stakeholders.

Continuing care was initially planned to launch in the spring alongside the new mental health and addictions organization.

However, LaGrange said continuing care stakeholders wanted more time to adjust to regulatory changes to the continuing care act, which come into effect April 1.

"While this is a change to our initial timeline of this spring, we have also said one of our guiding principles is to be flexible in the work we are doing," LaGrange said. "Meetings with continuing care stakeholders are being planned for the coming months to support this change."

Continuing care will now launch in the fall alongside the primary care and acute care organizations.

The new mental health and addictions agency will roll out as planned in the spring.

The high turnout to public engagement sessions around the AHS overhaul also prompted the province to extend the timelines for public consultation.

According to the Alberta government, more than 10,00 Albertans attended in-person and virtual engagement sessions. Another 18,000 offered feedback through "online tools."

The province has added 22 in-person sessions, which will wrap up in April.

"In addition to public engagement sessions, we will have dedicated information-gathering sessions this spring with Indigenous leaders to discuss the unique healthcare needs and challenges facing Indigenous, Métis and Inuit people and communities within Alberta," LaGrange said.

For more information, or to register for a session, head to the Government of Alberta website.

New parliamentary secretary

The new parliamentary secretary for health workforce engagement, Chelsae Petrovic, was introduced at Thursday's update.

Petrovic, MLA for Livingstone-Macleod and a former licenced practical nurse, has been hired to help build relationships with front-line health-care workers during the revamp.

The Alberta NDP criticized the choice, citing Petrovic's 2023 appearance on The Canadian Story podcast.

"Maybe the reason you had a heart attack was because you haven't taken care of yourself," Petrovic said at around 38 minutes in. "You're extremely overweight, you haven't managed your congestive heart failure.

"You haven't managed your diabetes and there's no personal accountability. But they come into the hospital and it's all of a sudden it's everyone else's problem but their own."

In response to backlash after her appearance, Petrovic said she was advocating for a less reactive health-care system and should have "chosen better language."

On Thursday, she chose not to answer a question about the controversial quote.

"I addressed that over a year ago and I stand by that statement. My focus right now is to create a positive relationship with our front line staff and workers," Petrovic said.

In a press release Thursday, NDP health critic Dr. Luanne Metz said Petrovic's appointment shows "poor judgment"

"The role of government should be to ensure people have public health care when and where they need it, not to judge people for their health conditions," Metz said in a press release.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV News Calgary's Bill Macfarlane.