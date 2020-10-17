EDMONTON -- A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at the Misericordia Community Hospital.

The hospital reported one additional patient case on Oct. 16.

A total of 14 patients have now tested positive for the virus. Nine staff members have also contracted the virus, a number that has been unchanged since Oct. 14.

A new outbreak was declared at the hospital on Oct. 8. According to Covenant Health, three units of the hospital are affected.