A Toronto property developer is pitching a 30-storey residential tower in Oliver, right on Jasper Avenue.

The project, J123, was shown at a formal meeting of the Edmonton Design Committee.

The title speaks to its proposed location at the corner of Jasper Avenue and 123 Street.

The project would feature a coloured column or shaft to the full height of the build. Representatives for the architectural firm making the presentation said they would even make use of a sea-can in the design of the podium.

Jill Robertson of Dialog told the committee that the building design is in keeping with the push to reimagine Edmonton’s main artery.

“The plan works really well with Imagine Jasper Avenue, so carrying forward those cues for pedestrian orientation into the design, and wider sidewalks and lots of spill out space,” said Robertson.

She also told the group that the project will have townhouse living at street level. Those units could blend with design features already common and popular in the historic Oliver neighbourhood.

“Townhouses are characterized by this idea of a front porch. That’s a huge aspect of residential living in Oliver” she said.

The tower plans were shown to members of the Edmonton Design Committee at a Tuesday evening meeting. The Committee considers proposals and either approves design choices or puts forward possible changes.

Their recommendations can be a factor in the decisions of council to approve projects.

The committee gives developers, designers and architects feedback within 48 hours of a formal presentation.

J123 would need zoning change approval by the city to make it’s 30-storey height a reality.