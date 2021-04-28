EDMONTON -- Frustration with the condition of Sturgeon County's roads has hit the streets – literally.

A message in vibrant orange paint was recently left on Meadowview Drive from St. Albert to Highway 44: "Please hire your road work out."

"Your workers are not up to the task," the vandal addressed the municipality. "It's embarrassing."

One county resident, Ken Hoeksema, didn't have much to say in response. "They are," he told CTV News Edmonton.

Another pair of commuters said: "Definitely." "A hundred per cent."

Locals say Sturgeon County can't keep up with maintenance on the high-trafficked road.

Mayor Alanna Hnatiw is aware of the repairs needed on the connector route, but said the issue could have been brought up in other ways.

"Clearly frustration over the road and a penchant to communicate through a can of spray paint instead of a telephone," she said of the vandalism.

The county is in the process of hiring someone to rebuild the road this season.

"We're moving forward with keeping the same footprint but building up the base and making those improvements," Hnatiw promised.

Construction is expected to take two year, during which Meadowview Drive will remain open.

The county has attempted to wash away the spray paint.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk