EDMONTON -- The last remaining wooden grain elevator on the CN Rail line west of Edmonton was designated a provincial historic resource Thursday.

Built in 1958, the Alberta Wheat Pool elevator in Spruce Grove was saved before a planned 1995 demolition when the Spruce Grove & District Agricultural Heritage Society stepped forward and purchased it for $1.00.

"No one will walk in and say, 'Well it's in my way' or, 'We can use the land for other stuff,'" said the society’s president Rick Lee. “We are able to keep it now as a historical sight and no one can demolish it."

The grain elevator is one of approximately 100 remaining throughout Alberta.

"This is a landmark in Spruce Grove and I think it's terrific that it got this designation,” said Spruce Grove City Councillor Wayne Rothe.

The elevator has become a tourist attraction and event venue for things such as farmers markets and heritage carnivals.