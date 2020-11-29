EDMONTON -- Police are treating a series of shots fired early Sunday morning in Mill Woods as a targeted incident.

Multiple calls were made to 911 around 1 a.m. about gunshots in the area of 25 Avenue and 52 Street.

Edmonton Police Service confirmed the incident took place at a unit in a six-storey walk-up condominium.

Investigators wouldn’t say how many people were inside at the time, but confirmed there were no children in the unit and no one was hurt.

A number of people are being interviewed.

Police are not saying if they have any suspects or made any arrests.