EDMONTON -- After plans for a Nordic spa next to Fort Edmonton park were abruptly cancelled, the group pushing to make it happen says it plans to seek out another location.

Hank Van Weelden, managing partner for the Edmonton Nordic Spa Group, says the group is speaking with a land broker and taking a closer look at zoning issues.

The spa was cancelled after Fort Edmonton Management Co. and Edmonton Nordic Spa group dissolved their partnership three days before the project was slated to be discussed at a public hearing.

Van Weelden said as far as a new location goes, the group is open to public or private land being involved.

He also said the spa could find a home outside of the River Valley.

Discussions first began on the spa in May 2018. The group initially said it would cost $20 million and open by fall 2020.