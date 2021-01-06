EDMONTON -- Community rinks across the city are struggling to meet demand during the pandemic, Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues said.

Fewer rinks—80 out of 125—are available and community leagues are experiencing a “major influx of users,” the federation said in a release.

Challenges include people not taking turns on the ice, no physical distancing and people playing hockey even though it’s restricted.

Community Leagues are not expected or equipped to enforce these public health restrictions, the Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues said. Community members are instead encouraged to phone 311 to report any bylaw complaints.

“Work together, look after our health and support Edmonton’s distinctive Community Leagues by following the rules and guidelines at local rinks,” said Laura Cunningham-Shpeley.

“Across the city, Community League volunteers are working hard to keep outdoor rinks open for their neighbours this winter.”

Current guidelines from the province and city include a physical distance of two metres, a group of no more than 10 people for physical activity and no shinny or pick-up hockey.

Fines are worth $1,000 or up to $100,000 in court.