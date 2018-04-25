The premier is weighing in on the University of Alberta’s decision to award an honorary degree to David Suzuki.

Suzuki is a controversial figure, who has been vocal in his opposition against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

Earlier this month, the university announced its intention to award the environmentalist an honorary doctorate degree for his work as a public educator.

“Speaking personally as an [alumna], I’m not a big fan of this decision,” Notley said.

“Our government has worked very hard over the last three years to move away from this divisive approach to addressing environmental progressive and economic sustainability. My view all along is as long as you allow that debate to be polarized, you ensure the failure of both objectives.”

While the premier is critical of the university’s decision, she says the institution’s right to make this decision should be respected.

“It struck me as a bit tone deaf. But academic independence, university independence is important. They have made that decision, they will defend that decision and that’s the way it should work.”

Since the U of A announced its honorary degree recipients, it’s received backlash from some professors, donors and alumni. Some even threatened to pull donations and partnerships.

One law firm in Calgary announced it is cancelling its annual $100,000 funding commitment to the university’s law school.

The United Conservative Party has a launched an online petition to stop Suzuki from receiving the honorary doctorate.

In a letter Tuesday, David Turpin, the university’s president and vice-chancellor, said they will not be withdrawing the honorary degree.

“Universities must not be afraid of controversy. Instead, we must be its champion. Stifle controversy and you also stifle the pursuit of knowledge, the generation of ideas, and the discovery of new truths. Take uncomfortable ideas, debate, and conflict out of the university and its fundamental role in society disappears,” he wrote.

Suzuki will be receiving the honour at a convocation ceremony on June 7.

With files from the Canadian Press