EDMONTON -- Areas just east and northeast of Edmonton had some early-morning showers push through.

That precipitation mostly missed the city where the morning clouds will give way to partly cloudy skies.

Wind will be a big factor today as it gusts in the 40-50 km/h range.

Sustained wind speeds of 20-30 km/h.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to develop in northern Alberta this afternoon.

There's a risk one or two of those could push south in/through the Edmonton region.

But, I think most of the area will (like this morning) miss out on that precip.

Sunny and warmer tomorrow. FEELING a lot warmer with light wind to go along with the sun.

Clouds roll back in through the evening though and we're cloudy and looking at a good chance of showers or light rain Friday.

Temperatures should top out in the mid to upper teens today and Friday.

We'll probably hit 20 in Edmonton Thursday and the weekend still has a good chance of mid 20 highs.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Mix of sun & cloud. Morning showers in east and NE parts of the region.

30% chance of a scattered shower late this afternoon.

Wind NW 20 gusting to 40-50 km/h.

High: 17

Tonight - Clearing overnight.

9pm: 12

Thursday - Mainly sunny. Increasing cloud in the evening.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 20

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers or rain.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 18

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 25

Sunday - Partly cloudy. 60% chance of late-day showers or thunderstorms.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 27