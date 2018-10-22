

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Occupational Health and Safety is investigating a workplace incident in Sherwood Park in which one person died.

Alberta Labour told CTV Edmonton the fatal incident happened around 10 a.m. on October 16.

A male employee in his 60s fell from the top of a loaded trailer, according to the ministry.

He had been employed by Arrow Reload System, whose worksite in Sherwood Park the incident occurred at.

The man had had been employed through Prime Staffing Systems.