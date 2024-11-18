EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Oilers' McDavid named NHL's first star of the week

    Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid (97) attacks the net while defended by Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares (91) during first period NHL hockey action, in Toronto, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid (97) attacks the net while defended by Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares (91) during first period NHL hockey action, in Toronto, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
    Share

    Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid was named the NHL's first star of the week on Monday.

    He had eight points (three goals, five assists) over three games last week. McDavid also reached the 1,000-point milestone, becoming the fourth-youngest player in league history to reach the plateau.

    Dallas Stars left-winger Mason Marchment was named second star and Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy took the third star.

    Marchment had five points (1-4) in a 7-1 win over Pittsburgh on Nov. 11. He finished with nine points (4-5) over three games.

    Vasilevskiy was 2-0-0 with a 0.50 goals-against average, one shutout and a .981 save percentage last week.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2024.  

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News