EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers said their servers were “overwhelmed” with requests to buy 50/50 tickets on Friday, causing location errors for some customers, and duplicate orders for others.

Some users reported being charged multiple times for tickets, while others received a message that they were unable to purchase tickets from their location.

The organization said they are now working with their service provider to resolve those customer issues, and that they are in contact with partners and Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis.

The issues have also led to a delay in picking the winner of Friday’s draw. A spokesperson for the Oilers Entertainment Group told CTV News Edmonton that they are "hopeful" the issues will be worked out on Saturday so that the draw can proceed, but they don't have a concrete timeline from their technology provider.

The Oilers said demands for tickets on Friday exceeded $100,000 per minute at the high points.

The AGLC also issued a statement on the draw on Saturday.

“AGLC is aware of the challenges associated with the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation 50/50 online raffle and concerns ticket purchasers experienced.

AGLC has been monitoring the situation and will continue to communicate with the EOCF as they address these issues.

We ask for the public to be patient as the EOCF works through this process.”