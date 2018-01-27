The Edmonton Oilers are starting their 2018-19 regular season in Europe.

The Oilers will open the season in Sweden against the New Jersey Devils, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Edmonton has three Sweden-born players: defencemen Adam Larsson and Oscar Klefbom, and forward Jesse Puljujarvi. The forward grew up in Finland.

The Oilers are also playing one preseason game in Germany at the end of camp.

The Winnipeg Jets and the Florida Panthers will also play a regular season game in Finland.