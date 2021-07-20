Advertisement
Oilers to start pre-season vs. Flames, Kraken
Published Tuesday, July 20, 2021 11:17AM MDT
Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid (97) and Leon Draisaitl (29) take part in training camp in Edmonton on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. In an off-season of change for the Oilers, the most significant news came last Tuesday when captain Connor McDavid was deemed fit to play in his first exhibition game. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)
EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers released their pre-season scheduled on Tuesday.
The Oilers start their pre-season with a Battle of Alberta in Calgary on Sept. 26 before they face the NHL's newest franchise, the Seattle Kraken, in Edmonton on Sept. 28.
Edmonton will play eight pre-season games before the 2021-22 season begins.
