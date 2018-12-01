

Laine Mitchel, CTV Edmonton





One person is dead after a vehicle collided with a power pole near Sylvan Lake early Saturday morning.

Sylvan Lake RCMP said they were out patrolling Highway 11A on an unrelated call around 4:30 a.m. when a member encountered a vehicle heading westbound while travelling across the centre line with no headlights on.

The member managed to avoid a collision and turned around to pursue the westbound vehicle.

The vehicle failed to stop and a short time later the vehicle leapt off the road and crashed into a power pole.

Mounties said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and was killed. The passenger suffered serious injuries and was transported by EMS to the Red Deer Regional Hospital

Police believe that alcohol, speed and manner of driving are all factors in the collision.

The identity of the individual killed will not be released and police said their investigation is ongoing.